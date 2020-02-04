|
Thomas F. McFadden, born on May 3, 1941, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, to Frederick and Lucille (nee Hulings) McFadden, passed away at Mercy New Life Hospice Center on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 78. He graduated from Lorain High School Class of 1959 B. He went on to further his education at Lorain County Community College, serving as the class president of the first graduating class and earning an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1965. He then earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Cleveland State University in 1974. In 1964, Thomas began his career at Lorain Products. He held many different positions throughout his 37 years, including plant manager and director of marketing and sales. Tom made many friends during these years, who, after he retired, would tell him he was the best boss they ever had. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling on Rebman’s Thursday Afternoon Senior Fellowship League, and fly fishing with his loving wife, Wilma, at Sunnybrook Trout Club. Tom was a kind and caring man with a positive outlook on life and enjoyed many wonderful friendships over the years. He was dearly loved by his family and his greatest joy was spending time with them. Thomas was a member of the Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wilma (nee Melia); children, Christopher (Lindsay) McFadden, of Kirtland, and Elizabeth (Jeff Lewis) Board; grandchildren, Alexander (Nicole Brown) Board, Andre (Dawn Godlewski) Board Jr., Quentin (Erica Vierling) Board, Cassandra McFadden, and Penelope McFadden; great-grandchildren, Alexander Board, Jr., Alayah Board, Carter Board, and Ashton Board. He also leaves behind brother-in-law, Larry (Barbara) Melia; and nieces, Susan (Jeff) Burke and Kathryn (Alex) Zubrowski. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Lucille McFadden; his sister, Carole Chaney; and step-brother, Robert Snyder. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio where a funeral service will follow the visitation at 4:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park at a later date. The family suggests contributions be made in memory of Thomas to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053 or to the Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church, 3015 Meister Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020