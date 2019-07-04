|
|
Thomas J. Simulcik, 59, of Amherst, passed away at UH Elyria Medical Center on the afternoon of Monday July 1, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in Lorain on March 7, 1960, Tom worked as a painter and handyman.In his free time he liked woodworking, playing video games, and home improvement projects. In addition, he enjoyed prospecting for gold and spending time with his family.He is survived by daughters: Brandy Peck, Nicole Simulcik, and Felicia Simulcik; granddaughter, Rhiannon Peck; father, Joseph T. Simulcik, Sr.; sisters: Elaine and Angela, and brothers: Philip, David, John, and Paul.Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Mary L. Simulcik (nee Lawyer); brother, Joseph, Jr.; and sisters: Kathleen Pullin, and Iona Benoit.Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Burial of Tom’s cremated remains will take place in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory are encouraged to the Lorain County Free Clinic – 5040 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44053 or online at www.lcfreeclinic.org.To share your memories and condolences with Tom’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 5, 2019