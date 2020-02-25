|
|
Thomas Jones, age 75, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born November 6, 1944 in Lorain, OH, the son of Shellie George and Curley Evelyn (Edwards) Jones Jr. Thomas served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. While serving in the Army, he was awarded the Army Accommodation Medal and also was a recipient of the Army's Bronze Star for Meritorious Service. He worked at Ford Motor Company, first in Lorain, OH and then in Ypsilanti, in Human Resources from 1965 to 2004. Thomas loved to golf and travel, especially to the Caribbean. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he will be missed. Survivors include, his wife, Angela Maria, of Ypsilanti; one daughter, Michelle Marie (Carter) Jones; two sons, Gary and Corey Hall; 11 grandchildren; sister, Gail Anita Jones, of CA; sister-in-law, Loretta Edwards; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Harold and Jocelyn “Fay.” The family will receive friends at Stark Funeral Service 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 with a time for sharing at 4 p.m. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Ridge Hill Cemetery in Amherst, OH. Contributions in his memory may be made to Michigan Medicine Pulmonary Clinic. Please sign his guest book at www.starkfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 26, 2020