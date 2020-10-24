Thomas M. "Tom" Buga, 81, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 11:23 pm, Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Huntington County, Indiana. He was born July 30, 1939 in Lorain, Ohio, to Louie and Margaret (Petrovich) Buga.Tom was a 1957 graduate of Brookside High School in Lorain, Ohio. He married Dolores Kacsandi in Lorain, on June 1, 1973. He worked for General Motors in Marion, Indiana and Elyria, Ohio, retiring after 35 years. Tom enjoyed watching bowling and boxing on television. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Buga of Wabash, two children, Thomas M. (JoAnn) Buga II of Wabash, and Kimberly D.B. (Russell) Woodward of Indianapolis, Indiana, four grandchildren, and his sister, Margaret (Paul) Gerhart of Three Lakes, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister.There will be no services. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.The memorial guest book for Tom may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com
