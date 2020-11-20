Thomas M. Gascoigne, Jr, 85, was born on April 1, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He passed away on October 20, 2020 at his home in Red Rock, Arizona with his wife at his side. Tom is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Loretta Gascoigne, his sister, Carol Salisbury, and his three children, Lori Ann Copeland, Timothy Michael Gascoigne, and Tom Marchand Gascoigne, Jr.,his grandchildren, Kevin Robert Thomas Cornelius, and Kayli Gascoigne. He was predeceased by his parents Tim Marchand Gascoigne, Sr., and Mary Louise Buck and his sisters Beverly G. Irvin and Jane Borelli.Tom graduated from St. Mary’s High School, in Lorain, Ohio, and signed up for the Navy’s Pilot program and went through boot camp. Although he was disqualified due to his asthma, he then applied for and was accepted at the University of Dayton, from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1958. After graduation, Tom relocated to San Francisco, where he built a career in sales engineering. Tom and Loretta married in 1971, and then relocated to Seattle. Tom grew his career in sales engineering at Marathon Electric. He started his own company, Laser Fax, in a garage, with a partner, and grew it to 20 employees. In the late 1990s, Tom retired and he and Loretta moved to the Florida Keys, and later Georgia, before settling in Arizona in 2014. Tom had varying interests and was quite the collector, he collected watches and enjoyed tinkering with them and taking them apart. He was a voracious reader and a huge history fan, and did extensive research on the WWII, and other significant military events. During his younger days, he greatly enjoyed the outdoors biking, kayaking, and loved boating, hiking, and mountain climbing.Tom was a good person, and always sought to work hard, respect all people, and do what is right, in business and in life. He will be dearly missed by his wife, family, and friends.



