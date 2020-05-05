Thomas M. Simon, 71, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a valiant battle with glioblastoma. Tom was born June 29, 1948, in Peoria, IL, the first of eight children. His parents, Thomas J. and Jacquelyn L. Simon; and brother, Michael, preceded him in death. He attended Bradley University before enlisting in the Army Reserves. He retired from LBX in 2015. His hobbies included fly fishing at the Rockwell Springs Trout Club and traveling. The Simons served Lorain County Children’s Services from 1980 through 1992. They provided a loving foster home for 23 newborn infants. Tom was a member of Al Koran Shrine, at one time serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He was also a nine-year member of the Board of Governors for the Erie Shriners Hospitals for Children before being appointed to emeritus membership. In 2012, the Simon family was named FASD (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder) Advocates of the Year. Their efforts resulted in a positive impact on prevention, community awareness, and improvement of educational programs for children affected by FASD. Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Pamela; daughters, Dianna Cunningham of Louisville, KY, Melinda (Chris) Whitmore of Mill Valley, CA, Carissa (Michael) Harrison of Portland, OR; son, Matthew, of Columbus, OH; and six grandchildren, Madison and Reed Cunningham, Chloe and Dylan Whitmore, and Elliot and Claire Harrison. Tom’s remains will be interred on the island of Kauai. The family suggests memorial contributions to Erie Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.