Thomas Mario Yannetti, age 91, of Lorain, passed away at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph of Lorain, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1928 in Lorain, where he lived his entire life and is a graduate of Lorain High School. After High School, he joined the United States Army and proudly served his country during World War II, from 1946 until 1947. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Tom went to work for the Lake Terminal Railroad as a conductor for 40 years, finally retiring in 1988. Thomas is a member of the Catholic Church of St. Peter, Lorain, where he is also a Senior Board Member. He is also a member of NAVRE as well as the IAV. Tom was a great handyman and was always tinkering around the house. And when he wasn’t working around the house, he liked to go to Casinos. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Jean May (nee Stone); his children, Thomas (Pat) Yannetti, of Medina, Linda (Rob) Grimmer, of Medina, and Sandra (Edmund) Brewer, of Lorain; his granddaughters, Jennifer Moore, Lauren Foraker, and Allison Thiery; and his six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Laura (nee Maulandria) Yannetti. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12th, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, where his funeral service will be held on Friday, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
