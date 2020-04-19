|
|
Thomas Merle Gardner, 75, of Vermilion, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, after a lengthy illness. He was born December 10, 1944 in Ashland and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 50 years. Thomas graduated from Ashland High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy (1965-1971) serving during the Vietnam War. Thomas worked as a truck driver for Hull Coal and Builder Supply, and Consumers Building Supply retiring in 2006. He was a active member of AMVETS Post #22, the VFW Post #7576, the American Legion Post # 397, and the Vermilion Country Club. Tom was an avid golfer, fisherman, and birder.He loved spending time with his beloved family, dog, Scruffy, and friends too numerous to mention since he never met a stranger. He is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth (William) Schlosser of Ashland and Julianne (Pete) Dennis of North Canton; son, Bryan (Debra) Gardner; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a brother, Stan Gardner of Ashland. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Kathleen Gardner (nee Lougeay) on June 23, 2017; parents, Robert M. and Mary E. (nee Stahl) Gardner, and infant son, Aaron Gardner. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South St., Vermilion, OH. 44089. The family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Ave., Lorain, OH 44053 or to the Ronald McDonald House Northwest, OH, 3883 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43606. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 20, 2020