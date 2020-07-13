1/
Thomas Merle Gardner
Thomas Merle Gardner Thomas Merle Gardner, 75, of Vermilion, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, after a lengthy illness. He was born December 10, 1944, in Ashland and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 50 years. Thomas graduated from Ashland High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy (1965 to 1971) serving during the Vietnam War. A graveside service be held on July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ashland County Memorial Park, 1058 State Route 250 North, Ashland, OH. Arrangements are under the care of the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South St., Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.

Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
July 13, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
