Thomas N. Trifiletti, 90, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH.Thomas was born in Lorain, OH on December 24, 1929 to his loving parents, Carmelo and Josephine M. (nee: Panuzzo) Trifiletti.He attended Lorain High School. Thomas was a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain. He married his beloved wife, Louella (nee Everly) on September 25, 1953. Thomas worked as a superintendant of water distribution for the City of Lorain. He enjoyed making water taps, working and volunteering for his church, and sports.He is survived by his daughters: Josephine Rothacker and Patricia (Brent) Pierce; four grandchildren: Kelly (David) Olds, Robin Rothacker, Megan (Mike) Tabar and Tani (Nate) Verba; and eight great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Sophia, Dylan, Hallie, Jameson, Hannah, Avery and Gracie.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years of marriage, Louella Trifiletti (nee:Everly); daughter, Frances Elizabeth Trifiletti; brothers, Paul V. Trifiletti and Joseph C. Trifiletti; and nephew, Carl Trifiletti. Services are private at this time. A Memorial Mass will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.