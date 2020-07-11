Thomas N. Trifiletti, 90 of Lorian, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH.Thomas was born in Lorain, OH on December 24, 1929 to his loving parents, Carmelo and Josephine M. (nee: Panuzzo) Trifiletti.He attended Lorain High School. Thomas was a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain. He married his beloved wife, Louella (nee Everly) on September 25, 1953. Thomas worked as a superintendant of water distribution for the City of Lorain. He enjoyed making water taps, working and volunteering for his church, and sports.He is survived by his daughters, Josephine Rothacker and Patricia (Brent) Pierce; four grandchildren, Kelly (David) Olds, Robin Rothacker, Megan (Mike) Tabar and Tani (Nate) Verba; and eight great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Sophia, Dylan, Hallie, Jameson, Hannah, Avery and Gracie.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years of marriage, Louella Trifiletti (nee:Everly); daughter, Frances Elizabeth Trifiletti; brothers, Paul V. Trifiletti and Joseph C. Trifiletti; and nephew, Carl Trifiletti. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave, Lorain, OH 44053 with Christian Burial services to follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain (440) 244-1961. Social distancing and wearing masks (facial coverings) during and throughout all funeral services are required. Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas’s memory to St. Peter Parish in Lorain. Online condolences may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
