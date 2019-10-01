|
|
Thomas O. Jordan, Jr., 61, of Sheffield Lake, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born March 22, 1958 to parents, Thomas and Violet (nee Nemeth) Jordan, Sr. in Elyria, OH. Thomas was a technician for the Ford Motor Company in Avon Lake; the Jordan Boat Rental in Sheffield Lake; and when he was younger, he worked on an oil rig working with Petroleum Helicopter in Louisiana. Thomas attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics; OMC outboard school in Wackegan, IL.; and was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Lorain. Thomas enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, boating, fishing, hunting at his cabin in Piedmont, OH., building model airplanes, eating Cajun and seafood, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved mother, Violet (nee Nemeth); loving children, Melanie Larkins (Alan) and Craig (Lindsey); cherished grandchildren, Corey, Owen and Adeline; sisters, Tamara Bennett (Ron) and Kim Murrell (Jason); and numerous friends that supported him during this difficult time. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas O. Jordan, Sr. Friends may call on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a visitation at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 1019 W. 5th St., Lorain, OH 44052. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 2, 2019