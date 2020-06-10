Timmy Keathley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timmy Keathley, 60, of Wellington, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1959, in Pikeville, KY, to the late Versie (2000) and Kenneth (2001) Keathley. He lived in Lorain most of his life. After graduation in 1978 from Admiral King High School, he worked at several steel factories before retiring and enjoying life. Timmy loved spending time with his two sons. He also loved family gatherings, spending time outdoors, especially fishing and barbeques. He also enjoyed collecting model cars, a good cup of coffee, and watching old movies. He is dearly loved and will be missed much by his surviving sons, Jason (Jessie) and Joshua; brothers, Kenny (Nancy) Sammy (Beverly) and Clyde (Dana); and many nieces and nephews whom he adored. A graveside service will be held at Huntington Cemetery on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. We ask that social distancing is practiced at the cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Norton-Eastman Funeral Home and online condolences may be expressed at www.norton-eastmanfuenralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington
370 South Main Street
Wellington, OH 44090
(440) 647-3132
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved