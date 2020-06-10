Timmy Keathley, 60, of Wellington, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1959, in Pikeville, KY, to the late Versie (2000) and Kenneth (2001) Keathley. He lived in Lorain most of his life. After graduation in 1978 from Admiral King High School, he worked at several steel factories before retiring and enjoying life. Timmy loved spending time with his two sons. He also loved family gatherings, spending time outdoors, especially fishing and barbeques. He also enjoyed collecting model cars, a good cup of coffee, and watching old movies. He is dearly loved and will be missed much by his surviving sons, Jason (Jessie) and Joshua; brothers, Kenny (Nancy) Sammy (Beverly) and Clyde (Dana); and many nieces and nephews whom he adored. A graveside service will be held at Huntington Cemetery on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. We ask that social distancing is practiced at the cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Norton-Eastman Funeral Home and online condolences may be expressed at www.norton-eastmanfuenralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.