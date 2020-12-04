Timothy A. Vezdos, age 82, passed peacefully at home after a shortbattle with cancer on Tuesday December 1, 2020.He was born on October 4, 1938 in Lorain, Ohio. and lived in Avon for over 75 years.Tim was a graduate of Avon High School and attended LCCC. Tim served on submarines for theU.S. Navy. He married Catherine Gerhart on November 18, 1961.He retired from CentruyLink (Lorain Telephone and Centel ) after 42 years.After retirement, he enjoyed his second career working at Bob-O-Link Golf Course.Tim was an avid athlete playing golf, basketball, football, and softball. His love of sportswas passed down to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He couldoften be found on the side lines offering words of wisdom. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Catherine Vezdos(nee Gerhart), children Randal (Carol), Cheryl (Kip) Lilje, Angela (Tom) Mitchell,Kate (Chris Burk) Vezdos, Thomas (Jennifer), David , and Timothy, grandchildrenHeather, Jill, Payton, Daniel, Taylor, Jack, Madelyn, Grant, and Adam, great-grandchildrenMason, Cooper, Trevor, and Baylor. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Sarah,sisters Barbara Luzcko and Bonita Vezdos and brother Paul Vezdos. A celebration ofTim's life will be conducted at a future date. The family asks for donations be made inTim's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, Maryland 21201.