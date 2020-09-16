Timothy Alexander Ksenich, age 75, of Sylvania, OH passed away September 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born September 20, 1944 in Lorain to the late Alexander and Helen Ann (Gurchik) Ksenich and graduated from Lorain High School and Bowling Green State University. Tim married Virginia Ann Stump on July 16, 1966 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain and she survives.Tim was an avid sports fan and athlete. He played baseball in his youth and enjoyed watching the national pastime throughout his life, especially his Cleveland Indians and Browns. He found great joy in playing golf regularly and even recorded (and gleefully celebrated) a hole-in-one. Tim also collected coins and loved to try new foods. His affection for sweets was renowned and Tim was difficult to keep from the cookie jar. He was strong, kind, loving and generous, always placing the needs of others before his own. Tim rarely raised his voice except to bellow out a laugh, often while sharing some of his many jokes. He will be lovingly remembered as a great husband and father, strong brother and devoted grandfather.In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Christopher and Craig Ksenich granddaughter, Courtney Hughes-Ksenich; sister, Deborah (Randy) Reinhardt; niece, Brenda (James) Hazelwood; and his feline companion, Penelope “Pea”. Tim was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and David Krebs and their sons, Bobby and Brian and a niece, Cherie.A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. A gathering to celebrate Tim’s life will follow Mass from 1-4 p.m. at Martino’s International Café, 4415 Liberty Ave., Vermilion.Those wishing to offer a contribution in Tim’s name are asked to consider offering to their favorite charity.walkerfuneralhomes.com