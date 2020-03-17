|
|
Timothy R. Fout, 75, of Wakeman, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Mill Manor Nursing Home after several months of declining health. Tim died peacefully with his beloved wife, Linda, by his side. Tim was born April 25, 1944, to Maurice and Rena Fout. He attended grade school at St. Mary in Lorain and graduated from Firelands High School. He graduated from Ashland University, with a degree in business administration and an MBA from Baldwin Wallace. Tim worked as a Project Integrity Manager for Pfaudler Co., Elyria and then as a Regional Plant Manager at National Gypsum, Lorain, retiring in 2002. Tim was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion where he served on the finance committee for several years. He was an active member of Firelands’ Lions Club where he became a Melvin Jones Fellow for his dedicated humanitarian services. He also participated in the West Shore Water Ski Club, Sandusky Corvette Club, Florence Township zoning appeals, and was an Eagle Scout. Tim loved and adored his family, cherishing their family vacations, and watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed puttering around the house, yard work, fishing, and his 1978 Corvette. He was a witty man and always had a story to share. Tim was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to many, and a man with the kindest heart. He cherished his wife, Linda, and his family was his greatest joy. He was an amazing father who always took care of his children, guided them and taught them to always work hard. He was a loving grandfather and adored his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (nee Urig) Fout; children, Timothy, Kathryn (Jason) Kuhnle and Alison (Chris) Weitzel; grandchildren, Logan, Holden, and Kendall Fout, Drew and Grant Kuhnle, and Reese and Reid Weitzel; and his brother, Robert Fout. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice "Bud" and Rena (nee Bianchi) Fout; and his sister, Maureen Gula; and his brother, Richard. The family will receive friends for a (COVID-19 approved) drive thru visitation on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street Vermilion, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held and live streamed at www.facebook.com/riddlefh on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Private interment will take place Birmingham Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to , (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate). Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com which will also provide COVID-19 updates.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 18, 2020