Timothy Frederick, age 76, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Amherst Manor, Amherst.He was born on November 17, 1943 in Lorain, where he has lived his entire life. He attended Holy Trinity Elementary School and then went to Lorain High School. In 1965 he was drafted into the United States Army, being honorably discharged in 1967. Tim became the “Jack of all trades” having worked for bowling alleys, Giant Eagle, and finally for Pharm Med, where he enjoyed delivering medications to all the local nursing homes.Tim enjoyed all sports, whether it was watching the event on TV or actually going to the games. Out of all of it though, Bowling was his passion. His passion began when he was younger, starting from working as a lane man at Andorkas, Aquamarine Lanes, Broadway Lanes, KD Lanes, and Shoreway Lanes. He even managed the Pro Shop at Broadway Lanes for 2 years. Tim earned his first ABC award at just 18 years old, rolling a 299 game. In 1977, his 804 series was only the third 800 series bowled in LBA history and the first one bowled since 194. He was a PBA member from 1979 until 1982 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Debra (nee Urig), daughter, Melisa (Brett) Bangas, and his beloved granddaughter, Emma. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Irene Frederick, his brother, Karl, and his sister, Rose.The family will be privately celebrating his life. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 21, 2020