Timothy Mark Shrewsbury
Timothy Mark Shrewsbury passed away on November 11th, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.Tim was born in Lorain and moved to Vermilion as a teenager. Tim was a son, a brother, a friend, and a veteran. He was also a gifted artist, a playful uncle, and a loving person. Tim enjoyed spending time with his mother, friends, and family.Tim will always be in our memories and our hearts. Timothy Mark Shrewsbury will remain in our daily thoughts and continue to live in the hearts of the people he loved and those that loved him.Timothy is survived by his parents, Ruthann Christman (nee Bowman) & Larry Christman of Lorain Ohio, and James (Gheri) Shrewsbury of Florida, his brothers, James Gregory Shrewsbury of Oklahoma, and Jay (Laura) Shrewsbury of Vermilion Ohio. Tim is also survived by 3 nieces, 2 great nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
