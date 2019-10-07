Home

Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Timothy 'Tim" R. O'Keefe, 68, of Vermilion, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born November 22, 1950 in Lorain and moved back to Vermilion four years ago, after living in Mansfield for 10 years. Tim was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for PPG (Pittsburgh Paint and Glass) as a Process Engineer for 10 years, retiring in 2014. He had also worked for Foxsbourogh as the vice president of construction engineering. Tim was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Vermilion and Cross Roads Community Church in Mansfield, but lately he had a strong connection with his Catholic roots. He enjoyed riding his Harley, exercising, weight lifting, martial arts, scuba diving, boating, sailing (building his first sailboat), and was a sports enthusiast. He also enjoyed building model sports cars and motorcycles and building radio controlled planes. He is survived by his former wife, Abigail (nee Chapman) O'Keefe, of Vermilion; daughter, Courtney O'Keefe, of Vermilion; brothers, Terry (Michelle) O'Keefe, of Lorain, Jeff O'Keefe, of Phoenix, AZ, and Patrick (Chris) O'Keefe, of Phoenix, AZ; and his sisters, Nancy (Fred) Ostrander, of Vermilion and Penny Palagyi, of Albany, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy James and Betty (nee Coleman) O'Keefe. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Prayers will be said at the funeral home on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH. The Reverend Paul Schriener will officiate. Interment will follow at Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria where the Vermilion Veterans Council will conduct military honors. The family suggests memorial contributions to s United Service Organizations, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
