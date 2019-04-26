Home

Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Todd Alan Drake, 31, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019. He was born October 11, 1987 in Charleston, West Virginia and moved to Lorain, Ohio in 2010. He was formerly employed at Spin Cycle in Lorain. He loved fishing and loved being outdoors. Todd is survived by a son; his mother, Dorothy Muhammad (Abdul-Karim Muhammad) of Lorain; a sister, Heather Dawn Drake of Saint Albans, WV; step-sisters, Mia Muhammad and Sheritta McCall-Fairley, both of Lorain; step-brother, Jeffery McCall of Texas; paternal grandfather, Dorsie Drake of West Virginia; maternal grandmother, Lenora Johnson of Uneeda, West Virginia; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, David Alan Drake; paternal grandmother, Delores J. Drake; and maternal grandfather, Henry Johnson. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, April 30, at 6:00 p.m. at Fairfield Christian Center, 2002 E. 28th Street, Lorain. Bishop Dennis Johnson will officiate. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
