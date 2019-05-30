|
|
Tom Kirsch, 54, of Sheffield Lake, was born on April 25, 1965, in Lorain, Ohio, to his loving parents, Ronald and Rita Kirsch. He died peacefully in his sleep on May 24, 2019. Tom graduated from Lorain Catholic High School and went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Finance from Cleveland State. He will be dearly missed by his parents; his siblings, Cheryl Gabanic (John), Dale Kirsch, and Denise Kirsch; his nieces and nephews, Jeremy, Jessica, Maureen, Melanie, David, and Katie. He was a proud great-uncle of six. Private services have been held. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on June 2, 2019