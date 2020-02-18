Home

Malloy Esposito Crematory & Funeral Home
1575 West 117th
Cleveland, OH 44107
(216) 221-3380
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Malloy Memorial & Crematory
1575 West 117th
Cleveland, OH
Tom R. Dagy


1955 - 2020
Tom R. Dagy Obituary
Tom R. Dagy, 64, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away on February 15, 2020. Tom was born December 10, 1955 in Parma, Ohio. Tom served in the Navy from 1973 to 1979 and retired from Ford Motor Company. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved music, dancing, yard work, cars, the Price is Right, and being the life of the party. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his children, Matthew Czerwinski (Cari), Brooke Wojciechowski (Andy), Jennifer Seasor (David), Matthew Dagy (Alecia), Emily Dagy (Brian); seven grandchildren; and six siblings, Terry, Tod, Tim, Toby, Tebra, and Tarla. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Barbara (Hun) Dagy. Tom has now joined his beloved wife, Dottie; and their cherished pets in eternal life. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Malloy Memorial & Crematory. Family and friends are welcome to join us for a celebration of life to be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Sheffield Lake . Private burial service with military honors will be held at a later date at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
