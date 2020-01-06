|
|
Tommie D. Adkins (nee Swindle), age 80, of South Amherst, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1939 in Rome, Georgia to Tom and Jeanette (nee Wilkerson) Swindle. Tommie made her career working as a cahier and in the produce department of Pick n Pay and Fisher-Fazio's grocery stores for over 23 years. She also worked in retail for May Company/ Kaufmanns Department Store. As having a rare blood type, Tommie was a longtime blood donor. She enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles, traveling, and walking and enjoying the outdoors. Her greatest love was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Tommie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Carl Adkins; children, Thomas Adkins, Mel (Ben) Palazzi, and Hal (Michaela) Adkins; grandchildren, Samantha Adkins, Mason Adkins, Shauna Gordon, Sophia Palazzi, Lily Palazzi, Madline Adkins, Misty Adkins, and James Adkins; great-grandson, Alex Gordon; siblings, Gaynell “Tack” Swindle, Joe Swindle, and Reen Swindle; and her longtime friend, Alice “Lucky” Fazekas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Jeanette Swindle; sisters, Sharon, Annie Bell, Mary Dell, Virginia “Dot”, Juanita, Charlotte, Bunice, and Maxine; and her brothers, Dugan, Earl, Fain, and Claud ”C.H.” The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center (Gathering Center), 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio for a Celebration of Tommie's Life. The visitation will begin with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place a later date at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon, Ohio. The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Tommie to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 7, 2020