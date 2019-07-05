|
|
Tony Rodgers, 97, died at Mercy New Life Hospice on Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born June 18, 1922, in Gary, Indiana to Spanish immigrants Pedro and Anna Rojas, married Dee (Dolores DiLuciano) in 1955. Tony was a long time resident of Lorain, living on the Shores of Lake Erie for over 50 years. Tony was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during WWII. He was an avid golfer, playing both recreationally and competitively, winning his share of tournaments over the years. He also was a star, fiercely competitive fast pitch softball pitcher, competing within Lorain, across Lorain County and throughout the State of Ohio in the 1940’s and 1950’s. He pitched many no hitters and set many records while on the mound. Professionally, Tony was a longtime City of Lorain employee. He began his public service career as a building inspector and worked his way up to Chief Building Inspector, a departmental leadership position he held for many years. He was the Service Director under Mayor Kiki Olejko and was a Mayoral candidate during one election cycle. He enjoyed politics and believed in fairness for everyone. He also was very active in the local Trade Unions, serving as President of the United Steelworkers Local 6621, as well as the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees. Tony had many friends and family, helping anyone and everyone he could. His door at the office, as well as his home, was always open for a friendly chat, a cup of coffee, sound advice, as well as an occasional game of rummy. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Juliette DiLuciano (wife Dee’s fraternal twin), Sophie Toth, and Mary Sedano; many nieces and nephews; and a multitude of treasured friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dee Rodgers; parents, Pedro and Anna Rojas; brothers, Andrew, Peter, Raymond; and sisters, Anna, Mary, and Rafaela. Services will be held Monday, July 8th at Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel at 2900 N. Ridge Road in Elyria. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a Memorial Service scheduled for 12 noon, with the Rev. Chuck Behrens presiding. Immediately following Tony will be laid to rest at the Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Hospice in care of Mercy Medical Center, Lorain, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 7, 2019