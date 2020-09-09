Toriano A. Goodwin passed away unexpectedly on the morning of August 30, 2020. He was 42 years old. Tory, as he was affectionately known to friends and family, was born on July 26, 1978, in Oberlin, OH, and was a lifelong resident of Lorain, OH. He attended Clearview High School from 1992 to 1996 and was a self-employed entrepreneur for most of his life. Tory’s hobbies included playing basketball, cooking, reading and spending time with his loved ones. He was known for his confidence and style and was well-respected by many. Toriano loved all of his children and family passionately and will be missed deeply by all. Toriano is survived by his parents, Jacqueline Goodwin of Lorain, OH and Kevin Taylor of Louisville, KY; five biological children, Shontoria Goodwin, Toriana Goodwin, A’Mariyae Goodwin, Toriano Goodwin Jr. all of Lorain, OH, and Nevaeh White of Atlanta, GA; and ten chosen children; two sisters, Briana Taylor of Lorain, OH and Jalisa Goodwin of Washington, DC; two brothers, Javar Goodwin of Lorain, OH and Jeremy Taylor of Los Angeles, CA; his grandmothers, Rachel Goodwin (née Taylor) of Lorain, OH and Delores Taylor of Pennsylvania; his grandfather, Richard Taylor of Lorain, OH; and a host of aunts, uncles and close relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Grover Goodwin Sr. and Fred Robertson; dearly loved cousin, Shontorian Lovett; and lifelong close friends, Andy Dearmas, Taru Smith, and Matt ‘Blue’ Seagers. A walk-through public viewing for Tory is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a private family memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Church on the North Coast, 4125 Leavitt Road, Lorain. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
