Tracey Kastl, 47, of Lorain, passed away peacefully Thursday October 10, 2019 at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home in Lorain after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer.She was born April 4, 1972 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Tracey graduated from Admiral King High School in Lorain in 1990. She attended the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster where she earned an Associate Degree in Greenhouse Production Management.For the past 13 years, Tracey worked at Big Lots in Lorain where people came to know her for her big smile and helpfulness in finding products in the store. Her faith and her family were very important to her and she loved going to family gatherings. She was a lifelong member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lorain. As a youth, she was involved in Girl Scouts and sang in the high school choir. She enjoyed gardening, reading historical novels, reading about the Amish, magazines, cookbooks and watching the Food Channel.She is survived by her children: Heidi, Katie and Carter Nero and former spouse Eli Naro, all of Lorain; mother, Diane Lesiuk (Orest) of Lorain; father, David Kastl (Mary Anne) of Lorain; brother, Joel Kastl of Lorain, sister, Allison Mims (Brant) of Montgomery, Alabama; brother, Mark Lesiuk of Lorain and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Autumn Aegis for the tender loving care they gave to Tracey during her stay. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Additional viewing time will be Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 9:30 am – 10:00 am at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 1454 Lexington Ave, Lorain. The Rev. Gerald Keller will preside. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 13, 2019