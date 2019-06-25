|
Troy R. DiFranco, 48, of Grafton, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, after suffering a heart attack on June 11, 2019. He was born June 21, 1971, in Elyria, and was a lifelong Grafton resident. Troy taught math at Midview High School, where he was also the head coach of the boy’s varsity basketball team for 19 years. He was also a 1989 Midview High School graduate and a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Grafton. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Michelle (nee Aschenbach); daughters, Erin and Lauren DiFranco; son, Evan DiFranco; mother, Kathy DiFranco; sister, Heather Wervey; brothers, Chad, Jason, and Ryan DiFranco; father and mother in-law, Marty and Sherry Aschenbach; sisters-in-law, Janelle Polonkay and Kristen Jenkins; 18 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bob in 2000. There will be no visitation.Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 708 Erie St., Grafton. The Rev. Fr. John P. Seabold, pastor, will be the Celebrant. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Troy DiFranco memorial fund at any Huntington Bank branch for the benefit of his children. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Elyria. Online condolences may be expressed at:www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 26, 2019