Truman Eugene Ellis, Jr. 73, of Vermilion, passed peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 16, 2019.He was born April 16, 1946 in Lorain and had been a life long Vermilion resident.Truman worked for the City of Vermilion for 42 years. He started as a police officer and then retired from the Street Department as a Superintendent in November of 2010.He attended the Vermilion Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially spending time with his two best buddies in the whole world, Karsen and Masen. Truman enjoyed their soccer games, being their number one side line cheerleader, and nerf gun fights.He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kathy (nee Bateson) Ellis of Vermilion; his step son, Kevin Chorniak of DesMoine, IA; son, Jeff Ellis of Oldsmar, FL; grandson, Michael (Megan) Ellis of Birmingham; granddaughters, Kimberlee and Anjelica Ward of Oldsmar, FL; great grandchildren, Karsen and Masen Ellis and Riley and Ashlyn Ward; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelley Ann Ellis; parents, Truman and Grace (nee Kelley) Truman, Sr.; and sister, Barb Schmidt.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. The Reverend David Johnson will officiate. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rugby Cemetery, Vermilion.The family suggests memorial contributions to Vermilion Police Department K-9 Drug Task Force, 5791 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion, OH 44089 .Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 17, 2019