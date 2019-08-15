Home

Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Ursula H. (Metzner) Pennington

Ursula H. (Metzner) Pennington Obituary
Ursula H. Pennington (nee Metzner), 82, of Elyria, died Thurs., August 15, 2019, at her home. She was born in West Germany October 22, 1936, and has lived in Elyria and Avon Lake for 60 years. She was a seamstress in Germany until moving to the United States and later worked at several local restaurants. She was an avid bowler for many years. Her hobbies included knitting, gardening, and BINGO, but she mostly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Jerry E. Pennington; children, Ron (Lauri) Hubach, Daniel (Laurie) Hubach, and Marianne (John, deceased) Wolfe; grandchildren, Brandon, Jeffrey, John, Jacob, Jim, Joe, Sarah, Jared, Becca, and Margaret; cousin, Roswitha Pultrone. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Margot and Inge. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where closing prayers will be Monday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Avon. Interment will be private.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
