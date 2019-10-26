|
Valentin Rodriguez Lopez, 92, of Lorain, passed away at 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake.Valentin or "Vitin" as he was known to family and friends was born on December 26, 1926, to Juan Carlos and Nicolasa Rodriguez in Al Anon, Puerto Rico.After the death of his parents from unknown causes, infant Vitin's uncle, Candido Rodriguez adopted him into his family with nine older cousins on a small farm on the outskirts of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. Vitin attended the Lincoln Elementary School in Caguas, Puerto Rico, but like many children during the worldwide depression of the 1930s, he had to leave school to work in the sugarcane and tobacco plantations around San Lorenzo to help support his family.In 1953 Vitin met Awilda Diaz when she visited Lorain with other family members from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Vitin and Awilda married and two children followed, Victor Javier in 1954 and Juan Carlos in 1955.In 1946 Vitin purchased and operated the Truman Bar and El Chevre cafe/store in San Lorenzo, which he sold in 1948. That year he and a dozen friends immigrated to New York City to work in the Bronx cleaning buildings and as farm laborers in New Jersey picking vegetables. A year later Vitin moved to Lorain, Ohio, where he worked as a gandy dancer (track repairman) on the New York Central Railroad for two years. In the mid -1950s Vitin landed a job at American Crucible Products Company in Lorain, working there as a foundryman and union member until his retirement in 1984.Raised in the Jibaro culture of rural Puerto Rico, Vitin was a generous and humble man. He respected everyone, helping friends and strangers with assistance or money in times of crisis. He enjoyed singing hymns at the Templo Emmanuel Assembly of God Church in Lorain. He waited a lifetime for the Cleveland Indians to win another world series. He played dominos, solitaire and earned a reputation as a crackerjack poker player. He routinely played the Ohio Lottery Pick 3 and Pick 4 and won 3 times. He fed stray cats and dogs that wandered near the house. In true Jibaro fashion, Vitin would walk miles around Lorain every day. In his later years, concerned family members would shadow him in a car trying to keep up with his formidable pace.Vitin is survived by his sons, Victor Javier (Lona) Rodriguez of Missoula, Montana and Juan Carlos (Mirta) Rodriguez of Lorain; stepdaughter, Dr. Sonya Diaz of Connecticut; grandsons Hunter Javier Rodriguez, Pocatello, Idaho, Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Jr., Las Vegas, Nevada and Benjamin Cruz Rodriguez of Missoula; granddaughters, Melissa Rodriguez of Lorain and Jacquelin Rodriguez of Cleveland; great granddaughter, Lucia Rodriguez of Pocatello and a step granddaughter, Valerie LeRoy of Connecticut.Other than his parents Vitin was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Awilda in 2002.His family will receive friends Thursday, October 31 from 5:00 pm until time of service at 7 PM in Templo Emmanuel, 4230 Clinton Avenue, Lorain, where his funeral service will be Friday at 10 AM in the church. The Rev. Pedro Negron, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain.Memorial contributions may be made to Templo Emmanuel, 4230 Clinton Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055.Funeral arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31 Street, South Lorain, (440) 277-8164. For further information and for expressions of sympathy, see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 27, 2019