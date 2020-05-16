Valentino J. Miraldi, 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Lorain.Val, a lifelong resident of Lorain, was born March 19, 1935, and graduated from Lorain High School in 1953, Class A. He graduated in 1958 from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University), one of just nine architectural students in his initial class of 57 to successfully earn a degree in the intensive program. After graduating, Val served as a company clerk in the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax, Virginia, until his honorary discharge in 1960. Val worked as an architect for more than 30 years at several firms, spending much of his career at the award-winning Clark and Post Architects. In addition to his work locally, Val handled projects in other cities, including a high-rise along Chicago’s lakefront. He retired in 1995 at age 60.In his leisure time, Val enjoyed league sports, including bowling and softball. He was known as a strong player, pitching a no-hitter in 1958 at Lakeview Park and also pitching on an All-Star team in Cleveland. Val was a member of Italian American Veterans Post No. 1. He was a devoted Catholic, serving as an altar boy in his youth, and was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church.His kindness, intelligence and sense of humor will be dearly missed by all. Survivors include his sisters, Mary Miraldi and Elizabeth (Liz) Profant; loving cousins; niece and nephew; other relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Algie and Delinda Miraldi, whom he cared for, for many years; brother-in-law, John Profant; and nephew, Dennis Profant.Per Val’s wishes, there will be no formal visitation and the family will hold a private burial service at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Online condolences may be sent to Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services via www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.