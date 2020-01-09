|
Valeria Slack (nee Vancs), age 85, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. She was born May 17, 1934 in Lorain to Theodore and Amalia (nee Fehr) Vancs and was a 1952 graduate of Lorain High School. For over 30 years, she worked as a tool expeditor for Nordson Corporation, retiring in 1994. She was a former member of St. Helena Church in Cleveland and St. Basil Byzantine Catholic Church in Lorain. Valeria is survived by her step-daughter, Marlene (Tom) Savage; step-grandsons, Timothy Slack, and Andrew (Christine) Slack; step-grandchildren, Samuel, Lauren, and Joshua; sister, Ann Klanchar; brother, Traian Vancs; niece, Mary (Jim) Szekeres; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel A. Slack, in 2015; parents, Theodore and Amalia Vancs; sisters, Regina Vancs, Lucretia Cook, and Mary Simko; and her brothers, Joseph Vancs, Emil Vancs, George Vancs, Leon Vancs, Theodore Vancs, John Vancs and Steve Vancs. Private graveside services were held at Evergreen Cemetery in South Amherst under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 10, 2020