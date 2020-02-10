|
Velma Burnette passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, February 3, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was born September 24, 1950 in Lorain, Ohio and was a lifelong resident. She attended Admiral King High School and Lorain County Community College, where she majored in social work. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking, reading mystery novels and spending time with her granddaughter and family. Velma will be deeply missed and leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Ursula Burnette of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, Terra Burnette of Cleveland, Ohio, and Yolanda (Jason Hannah) Burnette of Lorain, Ohio; sons, Damien Burnette of Cleveland, Ohio and Adrian Burnette of Lorain, Ohio; and granddaughter, Trinity Hannah, who she greatly adored. She also leaves behind her sisters, Dorothy (George) Jackson of Spencer, Ohio, Minnie Blackman and Kathleen Gage of Lorain, Ohio, and Ida Gage of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers, Henry (Sheri) Gage of Largo, Maryland, Keith Gage of Orlando, Florida, and Kevin (Louanta) Gage of District Heights, Maryland; and a host of nieces and nephews. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Burnette; father, Henry Gage; and mother, Frances (nee Catchings) Gage; her sister, Loretta Lee; and brother, Willie Gage. Viewing will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com. Contributions can be made in Velma’s honor to the Cleveland Sight Center and/or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 11, 2020