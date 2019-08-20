|
|
Vera L. Duncan (nee Griffin), 71, of Elyria, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home. She loved cooking, spending time with her family, and being with her church family at West Ridge Baptist Church. Vera also loved animals, especially her cats! She is survived by her loving children, James Duncan, Jr., Angela Denney (Tim), Michael Duncan and Gregory Duncan; dear grandchildren, Kelsey Denney, Riley Denney, Mackenzie Denney, Keira Duncan, and Fiona Duncan; and siblings, Shelby Maggard, Ray Griffin, Brenda Lucas, Linda Yonts, Jody Parker, and Marita Adams. Vera was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Duncan Sr.; parents, James and Lottie Griffin; and brothers, Robert and Paul Griffin. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a time of remembrance beginning at 7 p.m. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 21, 2019