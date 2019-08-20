Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera L. (Griffin) Duncan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera L. (Griffin) Duncan Obituary
Vera L. Duncan (nee Griffin), 71, of Elyria, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home. She loved cooking, spending time with her family, and being with her church family at West Ridge Baptist Church. Vera also loved animals, especially her cats! She is survived by her loving children, James Duncan, Jr., Angela Denney (Tim), Michael Duncan and Gregory Duncan; dear grandchildren, Kelsey Denney, Riley Denney, Mackenzie Denney, Keira Duncan, and Fiona Duncan; and siblings, Shelby Maggard, Ray Griffin, Brenda Lucas, Linda Yonts, Jody Parker, and Marita Adams. Vera was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Duncan Sr.; parents, James and Lottie Griffin; and brothers, Robert and Paul Griffin. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a time of remembrance beginning at 7 p.m. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now