Vera M. McKlveen (nee Manichl), 94, of Avon Lake died peacefully July 14, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 1, 1925 in Lorain and lived in Avon Lake since 1964. She was married 54 years to George (Al) McKlveen before his passing in 2003. Vera graduated from Lorain High School in 1943 and attended Antioch College. She worked throughout her life including Antioch College, the Lorain Journal, Ted Jacob’s clothing store in Lorain, and Big Wheel in Avon Lake, where she retired from. Vera was a longtime active member of Lake Shore United Methodist Church in Avon Lake, its choir and a dedicated church volunteer, helping Karen in the office, with events, and many church programs. She was a member of the Avon Lake Women’s Choir and Cleveland’s Sweet Adeline women’s barbershop chorus. Vera loved playing cards of all kinds and participated in many bridge clubs. She wasn’t shy trying to win in a friendly game of Kings in the Corner. Vera also enjoyed travel with her husband and friends, square dancing, shopping and good deals at garage sales. She opened her heart, time and home to many in need. Most of all Vera loved to laugh and enjoyed people and life. Survivors include her sons Craig McKlveen and Jack McKlveen (Dee), sister Norma Balmert, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her husband George (Al) McKlveen, son Scott McKlveen, parents Ludwig and Agnes Manichl, sister Rita Haliday, brother Arthur Manichl and grandson Matthew McKlveen.A Celebration of Life will be held November 2 at 2 p.m. at Lake Shore United Methodist Church in Avon Lake, with Rev. Nancy S. Manner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 33119 Electric Blvd, Avon Lake OH, 44012.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 27, 2019