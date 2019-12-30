|
Verlene Wood, 71, of Sandusky, passed away on Friday evening, December 27, 2019 in Stein Hospice Care Center after a lengthy illness. She was born on July 27, 1948 in Winston-Salem, N.C. to the late Elliott Stewart and Vernice (Lattimore) Marshall. A 1966 graduate of Atkins High School in N.C., Verlene, or Ms. Verl, as she was known, attended BGSU Firelands and worked 21 years for Sandusky City Schools. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky, OH 44870, and again from 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3 until funeral services begin at 12 p.m. in the church. Rev. Reginald Taylor will give the eulogy. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 31, 2019