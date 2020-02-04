Home

Carter Funeral Home
3001 Elyria Ave.
Lorain, OH 44055
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
2160 Reeves Ave.
Lorain, OH
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
2160 Reeves Ave
Lorain, OH
Verneyce "Nana" Ross


1930 - 2020
Verneyce "Nana" Ross Obituary
Verneyce "Nana" Ross, 89, transitioned to Heaven on January 28, 2020. She was the eldest member of the Smith, Payton, and Ross families. She was the first Smith/Payton to move to Lorain, followed by all her brothers and sisters. Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. in the Friendship Baptist Church, 2160 Reeves Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. Burial will be in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, 3700 Center Rd., Avon, OH 44011. Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Home, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
