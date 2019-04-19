|
|
Vernon E. Brown, 89 of Lorain passed away peacefully on April 17 at his home. He was born July 27, 1929 in Powhatan Point, Ohio.Vernon was a proud veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1949 to 1952 on the destroyer escort Howard B. Crow and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. He moved with his wife to Lorain in 1952 and spent most of his career working at the Ford Motor Company as a Quality Control Engineer for 31 years, first in Lorain and later in Avon Lake, Ohio, retiring in 1988.Vernon was an avid sports fan with a special passion for the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. His favorite pastime was working crossword puzzles. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and was a very proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He was known as “Pap” to his grandchildren and most close family and friends.He was preceded in death by his loving wife Letha (nee Evener); his parents Newell and Neva Brown; and his brothers Richard and Darrell Brown. He is survived by his brother Tom in Carson City, Nevada; his sons, Gary (Kathleen), Paul (Carolyn) and Tim (Kim) Brown in addition to his grandchildren Nate Brown, Katie (Kevin) Rotz, Paul Jr., Grace, Aaron, T.J., and Katie Brown. He took great pride in being a great-grandfather to Isla Rotz.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 11:00 am until the time of his funeral service at noon, at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, OH 44001. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp., where full military honors will be provided by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 21, 2019