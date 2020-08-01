Veronica L. “Ronnie” Striker (nee Mika), age 93, of Sheffield Village, passed away at Avon Oaks Nursing Home in the early morning hours of Friday July 31, 2020. She was born in Lorain on October 5, 1926 and had been a resident of Sheffield Village since 1956.Ronnie attended St. Stanislaus Parish School and was a 1945-B graduate of Lorain High School.For more than four decades she was employed in the transportation and mechanical departments of the CSX Railroad Company (formerly known as the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad as well as Chessie System). She retired from the railroad on August 31, 1985.Mrs. Striker was a long-time parishioner of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church until the time of its closure in 2009. While attending the church, she was an active member of the Women’s Guild as well as the Rosary Society. She volunteered extensively with fund-raising projects within the church including bingo, and rummage sales. In addition, she visited shut-ins during the holiday season. In 2010, she joined St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish.Veronica was a life member of the Women of the Moose Branch 167 and was a regular member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Eagle’s Aerie 1442, the Lorain County Animal Protective League, and the Senior Citizen’s Club of Lorain County. She was also active with the National Association of Retired and Veteran Employees (NARVE)In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, golf, and baking.Survivors include nephews: Richard & Dennis Mika, Myron Zajkowski, and Jim Waldecker, along with nieces: Nellie Ruebensaal, Susan Waldecker, Ann Amador, and Cheryl Ruth. In addition, she leaves twelve great nephews and nine great nieces.She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Joseph in 1996; parents, Alfons and Aniela (nee Szmela) Mika; brother, Milan Mika; sisters: Sophie Prostack, Stephany Ruth, Helen Herdendorf, Frances Ursic, Mary Ann Grondin, and Tillie Waldecker; nieces: Patricia Pavlich and Sally Madanski; and two great nieces.Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:30 a.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel – 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. (Facial coverings will be required and compliance with social distancing and virus control etiquette will be observed). Reverend John C. Retar, pastor of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.Contributions in Mrs. Striker’s memory are encouraged to either the Avon Oaks Resident Activities Fund – 37800 French Creek Road, Avon, OH 44011 or to the Friendship Animal Protective League – 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035.To share your memories and condolences with Ronnie’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net
