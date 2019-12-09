Home

Vicki L. (Mutchmore) Meade

Vicki L. (Mutchmore) Meade Obituary
Vicki L Meade (nee Mutchmore), age 65, and a life resident of Lorain, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. Vicki was born in Lorain to the late Victor Mutchmore and Ethel Lavonne (nee Garland) Mutchmore. She was a 1972 graduate of Lorain High School. In 2008, Vicki retired from Lorain City Schools, where she was a cafeteria manager for the former Emerson School. Throughout her life, Vicki enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and cross-stitching. Most of all, she loved being a mother who enjoyed housework. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Bobby R. Meade; their children, Samantha Meade, of Lorain, and Christopher Meade, of Fairview Park; three grandchildren; sisters, Julia Balough, of Amherst, and Yvonne (Walter) Phelps, of Vermilion; and her mother, Ethel Lavonne Mutchmore. She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Mutchmore (2006). Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, in the mausoleum of Resthaven Memory Gardens, 3700 Center Road, Avon. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
