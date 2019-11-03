Home

Vickie Lynn (Kayser) Morey, age 61, of Milan, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center.She was born September 5, 1958 in Elyria, OH to the late Earl and Carol (Smith) Kayser. She graduated from Elyria West High School and received her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree from Lorain County Community College, where she worked over 35 years in nursing and rehabilitation. She enjoyed spending time with her family and dogs. She was a wonderful caretaker at home, enjoyed crocheting and always smiled with children around.She is survived by her husband, Greg Morey of Milan; daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Burgess of Norwalk; brothers, Michael (Stephanie) Kayser of Putnam, IL and Craig Kayser of New London; nieces, Hailee Kayser, Morgan Kayser and Meagan Kayser; and her beloved dogs, Misty and Masie.She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Holly Kayser and Mark Kayser.Friends may call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Burial will follow at Milan Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be sent to the family.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 4, 2019
