Vicky Faga (nee Rizzuto), 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. She was born in Vallelonga, Italy on August 3, 1938 to her loving parents, Vito and Rosa (nee Vetro) Rizzuto. She married her husband Joseph Faga on February 9, 1958. A year later, Vicky with her husband and son Joe, traveled by ship on the Christopher Columbus for 11 days to come to America, settling in Ellwood City, PA. In 1975, she moved again with her husband and now three children to Elyria Twp. Vicky was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Church in Elyria, where she belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a cashier in the cafeteria at Elyria Memorial Hospital. Vicky was a mother in every sense of the word, always doing selfless acts and caring for her children, grandson, family and friends. She was an exceptional cook and baker. No one left their home hungry. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years of marriage, Joseph Faga of Elyria Twp.; children, Joseph N. (Melinda) Faga of Lorain, Catherine V. (Frank) Gaughan of Sheffield Village, and Vito A. Faga of Lorain; grandson, Jonathan Faga; sister, Elisa (Raffaele) Ferito of Italy; best friend, Patty D’Ambrosio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins of Canada and Italy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vito and Rosa Rizzuto; and brothers, Pasquale Rizzuto and Domenico Rizzuto. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 9:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 41295 N. Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035, Fr. John Retar, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Elyria, OH. Memorial donations may be made in Vicky’s memory to Friends of Murray Ridge, 4609 Meister Road, Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 27, 2019