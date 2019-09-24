Home

Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Vicky L. (Ralston) Oniel


1953 - 2019
Vicky L. (Ralston) Oniel Obituary
Vicky L. (Ralston) Oniel, 65, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 after a long illness. She was born December 14, 1953, in Nashville, Tenn. and lived most of her life in Lorain, where she graduated Admiral King High School in 1972. After high school, she was employed at U.S. Kolbe Steel in Lorain and later moved to Oakland, California, where she worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and returned to Lorain in 1991. She was a former deaconess at Worship Cathedral in Lorain and enjoyed going to church and being a helping hand for everyone. She also enjoyed cooking, going to yard sales, “Goodwill shopping” and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. She leaves behind a daughter, Lashar Clay; two brothers, James (Patricia) Ralston and Kenny Ralston; a sister, Judy Martin; three grandchildren, Gregory and Alexus Ralston and Maurice Clay Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Promise Bailey, Sheldon Wilson, Gregory Ralston Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie (Hodge) Avant; stepfather, Alex Avant; a special nephew, Charles “Knucky” Ralston. Family time will be from 3:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
