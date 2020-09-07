1/1
Victoria â€œVickiâ€� Soto
1950 - 2020
Victoria “Vicki” Soto, 69, of Lorain, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home.She was born on October 8, 1950 and was a lifelong resident of Lorain. She graduated from Admiral King, class of 1968 and was a proud Admiral alum. Vicki retired in January from Ridge Tool Co. after 46 years and 9 months as a dedicated Customer Service Representative. She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, Browns, and went undefeated in any sports squares. She volunteered at Sacred Heart Chapel and was a member of St. Francis Cabrini Church both in Lorain. She also enjoyed going to the movies, playing dominos, and shopping with her many friends and loved ones.Vicki was the matriarch of her family and will be deeply missed by her brothers: Pedro (Dora) Soto, Antonio Soto Jr., and Pilar Soto. She was a very proud aunt to Jessica Porter of California, Estefana (Armando) Martinez, Anastacio (Sarah) Soto, Andrea E. (Larry) Baker, Anthony Soto, Alexander Soto, and Vittorio Soto all of Lorain. She was also a beloved “Titi” and “Fairy Godmother” who cherished, prayed for, loved, and gave to her many great nieces and nephews who were truly her life and reason. Damacio, Penelope, Ava and Emilio Martinez, Gabriel, Dominic, Giana and Mason Soto, Larry, and Carmelo Baker, Korra, Vera and Delilah Soto, and Sophia and Rosalie Soto, all of Lorain.She will be reunited with her parents Antonio and Rosa Soto at their final resting place.…….and if you were ever mean to her, just know, you are forgiven.Her family will receive friends and family Wednesday September 9 from 3 to 7 PM at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 11 AM at St. Francis Cabrini Church, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain. Rev. Father John C. Retar, Pastor will officiate. Social distancing and mask are required. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Her family suggests memorial contributions to the St. Frances Cabrini Endowment Fund, 2143 Homewood Avenue, Lorain 44055.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis Cabrini Church
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
September 7, 2020
Our deepest condolences and prayers for your family.
Elena Escoto
Friend
September 7, 2020
Deepest condolences Godspeed to Pete,, Pilar and all family.. Jr,Missy Medina. Louisville ky
Missy Medina
Friend
