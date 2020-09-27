1/1
Victoria Agnes (nee: Lupe) Russo
Victoria Agnes Russo (nee: Lupe), 102 years of age, and a lifelong resident of South Amherst, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home following a long and full life.Vicky was born March 1, 1918, at her family home in South Amherst and was a 1936 graduate of South Amherst High School. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother and always looked forward to Christmas with her family. Her neighbors were her extended family. She was a charter member of Nativity BVM Catholic Church in South Amherst where she and her late husband Jim faithfully served wherever needed. Survivors include her sons, Jan (Rebecca) Russo and Thomas Russo both of South Amherst; her grandchildren, Megan (Kenny) Markus; Rachael Russo; Anna (Johnny) Overton; her great grandson, Ben Russo; and her sister, Maryann Haynes of South Amherst.Vicky was preceded in death by her beloved husband of seventy-one years, James Thomas Russo; an infant son, John Russo; her brothers, Ben Lupe and John Lupe; and her parents Michael and Anna Lupe (nee: Gentile).The family would like to extend their appreciation to special caregivers, Cindy and Sissy Gnagy as well as Hospice of the Western Reserve for the tender love and care given to Vicky.The family will receive guests at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 333 South Lake St., South Amherst in the early afternoon and evening on October 1, 2020 by reservation online at https://signup.com/go/BdsETNq or by calling the funeral home during business hours 9-5 pm at 440-988-4451. Per diocese protocols, face masks and social distancing are requested. A public Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the church with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Amherst. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O’Connor will officiate. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.Hempel Funeral Home.com by selecting “Live YouTube Video” on the homepage. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Vicky’s honor to the Altar and Rosary Society of Nativity BVM Church, PO Box 767, Amherst OH 44001.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
