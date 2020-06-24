Victoria J. Nipple (nee Toman), of Avon, OH, and Estero, FL passed away peacefully at home of cancer on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born May 12, 1953, in Lorain, OH, to John and Shirley (nee Bacer) Toman. Viki dedicated her life to caring for others. She worked as an RN, Assistant Director of Nursing at the Mount Vernon Hospital, Illinois, Senior VP of Medical Affairs for the Emerald Health Network, and the Chief Operating Officer for MBI. Viki enjoyed playing golf and traveling, and most especially, spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving loved ones include her loving husband of 45 years, Mike; children, Michael (Jill) MacGregor and Michelle (Phil) Kerber; grandchildren, Ian, Paige, Sloane, and Elizabeth; siblings, Jack, Bob, Sheri, Rick, and Laurie; and sisters-in-law, Margie and Beth. Preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Collin MacGregor. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org. Prayers will be held at BUSCH FUNERAL HOME, Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. with Mass to follow at St. Raphael Church, 525 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village, OH at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BUSCH FUNERAL HOME, 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon. Those attending the service at church and visitation at the funeral home are asked to please wear proper facial coverings and practice safe social distancing requirements. Services will be officiated by Father Tim Gareau. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.