Victoria S. "Vickie" (Saavedra) Perez
Victoria S. “Vickie” Perez (nee Saavedra) age 81 of Lorain, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, following a short illness.Born April 25, 1939 in Bronx, New York, she lived in Florida for 21 years before moving to Lorain in 2003.Vicki was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain, and enjoyed cooking, reading religious magazines, and watching Blue Bloods and soap operas on television.Surviving is her husband of 31 years, Zenon; sons, Freddie (Kimberly) Perez of Amherst and Miguel (Barbara) Perez of Sheffield Lake; daughters, Maria Charlton of Lorain and Luz (Rob) Eastman of Lake Havasu, Arizona; 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; a sister, Gloria Saavedra of Florida; and many nieces, nephew and cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo and Eleonor (nee Blas) Saavedra; and a brother, Alfredo Saavedra.The family held private visitation and funeral services in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor of Sacred Heart Chapel, officiated. Entombment took place at Calvary Cemetery Lorain. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contribution be made to the Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, OH 44055.To send online condolences to the family, go to www.dovinfcs.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
1 entry
June 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
