Vincent Contini Jr.

Vincent Contini Jr. Obituary
Vincent Contini Jr., age 61, and a resident of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on June 27, 2019. He was born in Lorain, November 3, 1957, to the late Vincent Contini Sr. and Gisele Contini. Shortly after graduating high school, Vincent enlisted in the United States Army and served 11 years until he was honorably discharged. He continued to be involved with many local veteran activities and organizations. Vince will be remembered for his infectious laugh and kindness with everyone he met. Survivors include his mother, Gisele Contini; sisters, Ann (Rob) Peters and Vincena (Jim) Gut; many nieces and nephews; close friends, Tony and Peggy Perchinsky and David and Terri Mathewson; and his Aunt Dolly. Vince was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Contini Sr.; his sister, Nadine Contini; and his brother, John Contini. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Military rites will be conducted at 7 p.m., Wednesday, by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to offset funeral expenses or be made to any veteran organization.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 14, 2019
