Vincent E. Zsigray, age 61, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, August, 23, 2020, at his residence while under the care of New Life Hospice following a lengthy illness. Born May 9, 1959, in Lorain, he lived most of his life in the Lorain area. Vincent was the owner and operator of Zigs Auto Service in Lorain for over 20 years. He was known for his huge heart, giving freely to those in need; be it car repairs, a meal, a place to rest, or putting them to work with odd jobs to earn some gas money. Vincent was always there to help the less fortunate. Vincent was a huge sports fanatic and a diehard Ohio State football fan. He was a long time race car sponsor for Mike Lawson #53 at the Lorain County Speedway. Vincent loved playing his guitar and listening to classic rock music. He also loved playing in the Northeast Ohio Roy Hobbs Baseball adult league where he was an awesome center fielder. Surviving is his wife, Susan (nee Van Wagnen); his children, Stacy, Stephany, Erica, Christina, Tony, Gary and Lexus; many grandchildren and a great-grandson; brothers, Mark, Steve, Robert, Micaiah, and Matthew; and sisters, Maria, Macie, Brenda, Becky, and Nicole. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Opal (nee Lilly) Zsigray. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Burial will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Butternut Ridge Cemetery, Eaton Township. To send online condolences go to: www.dovinreberjones.com
.