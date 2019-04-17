|
Vincent ‘Mike' Jackson, 86, of Lorain, member of Iron Stallions Motorcycle Club, gained his motorcycle wings on April 7, 2019, riding on up to heaven to be with the Lord and the rest of the 'club members' who passed on before him.Friends will be received on April 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church, 300 W. 13th St., Lorain, OH 44052. Rev. Lovesier Lewis will be Eulogist. Services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2019